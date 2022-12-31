3 critically injured in Long Island house fire
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.
The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.
Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.
One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.
The fire was under control by 11 p.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
