3 critically injured in Long Island house fire

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Three people were critically injured Friday in a house fire on Long Island.

The fire started around 9:30 p.m. at a home on Oakley Avenue in Elmont.

Officials say three civilians were rescued by firefighters and were last reported to be in critical condition.

One firefighter was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor burns.

The fire was under control by 11 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on December 30, 2022 / 11:15 PM

