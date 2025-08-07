Video shows teen injured in stabbing near Queens school rushing into nearby restaurant

A teenager is recovering after he was stabbed multiple times in Elmhurst, Queens.

The owner of Castle Chicken, who only wanted to be identified as Nikmal, says two teenagers got into a fight outside his business on Broadway around 2 p.m. Thursday.

"The one guy started running away, and the other guy started chasing him and he caught him on the corner. He pulled out a knife. He stabbed him first in the back and then in the shoulder," Nikmal said.

Security footage shows a group of teenagers guiding the 14-year-old victim inside the restaurant.

"The kid that was bleeding, I brought him inside. Like, you know, he was all bleeding and stuff. I called the cops and we waited for the ambulance to arrive," Nikmal said.

In cellphone video, blood can be seen on the floor as the victim sits in a chair surrounded by other teens.

Paramedics arrived and took the injured teenager to Harlem Hospital, where he was last reported to be in stable condition.

"It was his birthday. The kid that got stabbed, it was on his birthday. I felt really bad for him," Nikmal said.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

The stabbing happened near Forte Preparatory Academy Charter School, and Nikmal believes the two teenagers involved are students there.

Robinson Lopeca, who has been working in the neighborhood for years, says teenagers have been a constant problem.

Lopeca said he often sells flowers on the street and claims teens have destroyed his products. He says when he asks them to stop, they tell him they don't care.