NYC lawmaker proposes harsher penalties for blocking fire hydrants after fatal Queens blaze

A New York City lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create harsher penalties for people who block fire hydrants with their cars.

It comes after a fire in Queens killed an elderly man on Sunday night.

Councilmember proposes increased fines

Queens City Councilmember Joann Ariola is proposing legislation to increase the financial penalties for drivers who block a hydrant.

She "would like to also increase fire hydrant summonses from $115 to $1,000 because that would make a person think twice before parking in front of a hydrant."

Ariola, who is also chair of the Committee on Fire and Emergency Management, also said the legislation would increase the fines for those "held liable for criminal negligence if the fire results in injury or death."

She pointed to a 9% increase in 311 calls for a blocked hydrant from this time last year.

Drivers are not supposed to park within 15 feet of a hydrant.

"Seconds count when fires are being fought"

Firefighters responded to Sunday's blaze after 7 p.m. at an apartment building between Broadway and Woodside Avenue in East Elmhurst. It was an "all-hands fire," with 79 first responders at the scene.

The flames were contained to one apartment on the sixth floor, where an 83-year-old man died, officials said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

FDNY Deputy Chief Jeff Meister was asked about a car parked next to a fire hydrant outside the building, which he said was "definitely a problem."

"Seems to be an issue throughout the city where residents are parking on hydrants," he said. "Seconds count when fires are being fought."