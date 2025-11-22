Elizabeth, New Jersey, house fire displaces about a dozen just days before Thanksgiving

A fire at an Elizabeth, New Jersey, home Saturday morning left about a dozen people displaced just days before Thanksgiving.

Neighbors said some residents even had to jump out of a window to escape the flames.

Flames engulf duplex on Stiles Street in Elizabeth, N.J.

It started with black smoke coming out of a Stiles Street home just after 9 a.m. before flames quickly took over the porch and the entire front entrance of the duplex.

Archie Delacruz and his wife, Demi Delacruz, woke up to the smell from their room on the opposite side of the house. They ran out with their 1-year-old daughter and their dogs.

"When I exited with my daughter, [other residents] were breaking the window and jumping out," Demi Delacruz said. "It was definitely an emotional time, and luckily everybody was able to get out."

Doorbell camera footage shows a man standing with his arms outstretched underneath the window of the burning home, seemingly preparing to catch someone. Photo provided

Footage from a nearby doorbell camera shows a man approaching a window on the side of the house where the fire started with his arms outstretched, seemingly preparing to catch someone.

Officials confirm that everyone inside managed to evacuate, but six or seven people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Firefighters arrived minutes after receiving the call, but the fire was already widespread.

A fire at an Elizabeth, New Jersey, home on Nov. 22, 2025, left about a dozen people displaced just days before Thanksgiving. Photo provided

"We were met with heavy fire conditions, and it's a large, older building with many voids," Elizabeth Deputy Fire Chief Kevin Preston said. "It was well-involved, first floor, extending to the second floor and into the attic."

Preston said at least 80 firefighters from almost a dozen fire companies responded, some putting out flames from a neighboring home, which also sustained damage from the heat.

"I just ran. I was like, I didn't know what to expect, I didn't know what I was gonna see," neighbor Charlene Bathelus said. "It's a lot. It's a lot. It's very unfortunate."

"It's always unfortunate, but the holidays just make it that much worse"

At least a dozen people need immediate assistance like temporary housing, according to the Red Cross.

"Jackets and ID, that's it. That's all I got," Archie Delacruz said.

"It's always unfortunate, but the holidays just make it that much worse," Preston said.

For now the community is also stepping in, already coming through with essentials.

"We're just very grateful that we're alive and that we were able to get out on time," Archie Delacruz said.

"I think that's what matters the most, and God was with us and that was important," Demi Delacruz said.

Officials at the scene said due to the extent of the damage, the home will likely have to be demolished in the coming days.

The exact cause of the fire is still being investigated.