Woman recovering after jumping from third-floor window of burning home in Elizabeth, N.J.

A fast-moving fire early Sunday morning forced a woman to jump from a third-floor window in Elizabeth, New Jersey.

City officials said the 50-year-old landed in the driveway of 470 Jefferson Ave., and suffered injuries, including a broken bone.

Fire officials said they believe the flames started at around 7:30 a.m. at the back of the first floor and spread to the attic, making the blaze difficult to fight.

"Unfortunately, the victim did have to jump prior to our arrival, but we did make an interior attack to make sure that the rest of the building was clear of any victims," Elizabeth Fire Chief Kevin Preston said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

A woman was forced to jump from a third-floor window after fire engulfed a home in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Sept. 6, 2026. CBS News New York

Neighbors said they woke up and were stunned by what they saw.

"By the time we started evacuating, it was already big, and that's when things got really crazy," Miguel Perkins said.

Perkins, who lives in the rooming house, said he witnessed the woman jump from the third-floor window.

"She couldn't go back downstairs. She had to jump. It was a life-or-death situation," Perkins said.

"She said, 'Help! Help! Help,'" neighbor Yvette Mendez added.

Reina Hernandez comforted her neighbor after having witnessed her jump.

"She cried for at least half an hour until her daughter calmed her down. It's a tragedy," Hernandez said. "You don't need to know people personally, but they're human, and any human life matters."

The daughter of the woman who was injured declined an on-camera interview, but did say her mother was in a lot of pain as she was recovering at University Hospital. For now, the daughter is working on getting temporary housing for herself and her two small children.

The Red Cross said it's providing assistance to 15 residents, including children, across eight units in the house.

"You come outside, you see kids, no shirts, no shoes, it's sad," Hernandez said.

"I lost it all, but we're alive. That's what matters," Perkins added.