At least 1 dead in Elizabeth, N.J., shooting

At least one person was killed in a shooting in Elizabeth, New Jersey, on Monday.

There were reports of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Irvington Avenue and Elmwood Place.

Video from Chopper 2 showed a massive crime scene spanning several blocks. At least two dozen orange cones could be seen marking areas of interest for investigators.

Elizabeth Police confirmed there was a fatal shooting, but did not immediately provide further details.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.