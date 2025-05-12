Deafening lawnmowers being replaced by quiet electric bots in some Long Island communities

Some Long Island residents are ditching their loud lawnmowers for something a bit quieter, tiny electric-powered bots.

The idea came from a college student during the COVID-19 pandemic who couldn't focus because of the noise from gas-powered lawnmowers.

The birth of Serenity Robotic Lawncare

"Unbearable, that's the only word to really describe it. I couldn't hear myself think," Kevin Boodram said.

So Boodram decided to figure out an alternative to the problem and Serenity Robotic Lawncare was born. The robots are battery-powered and use sensors to figure out where to mow. The company now has around 70 customers.

"He's doing the neighborhood a service of getting rid of a lot of the gas-powered equipment," said customer Chris Deegan.

"It goes out continuously. It can run 12 hours a day, 3 in the morning because it's silent, so it just takes off a little bit at a time," Boodram said. "With the traditional landscaper, you cut the grass and it looks nice, but three or four days later the grass is overgrown again. With our robot, the lawn is at the perfect height all throughout the week."

The push to ban gas-powered lawnmowers

The bots have gained popularity as many municipalities have banned gas-powered blowers. There has been a push for cleaner alternatives in landscapes in Huntington.

"In the medical community, we are calling noise secondhand smoke. Whether you think the noise bothers you or not, it still has an effect on your health. It raises your cortisol levels. It increases your blood pressure," said Dr. Bonnie Sager, of Huntington Cleaner Alternative Landscaping Methods.

"It's really a movement and a community coming together, to say let's come up with a solution to lawncare that's better for the community, safer for landscapers, and better for the environment," Boodram said.

Battery-powered lawncare will be at the state capital in Albany next week as groups lobby for New York to offer incentives to keep neighborhoods quiet. The state Legislature is also considering giving rebates to companies and municipalities that convert to electric options.