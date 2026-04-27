Air taxi flights, à la "The Jetsons," are coming to New York City. Here's what to know.

Electric air taxis are expected to soon fly regularly between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan in less than 10 minutes.

In other words, the age of "The Jetsons" is coming to New York City, and it's all thanks to Joby Aviation, which is getting a full week of flight demonstrations off the ground.

Electric air taxis that would shuttle regular New Yorkers between John F. Kennedy International Airport and Manhattan could begin operations in a year, creator Joby Aviation says. Joby Aviation

CBS News New York's Dave Carlin was on hand Monday for the first test flight.

"This is real. This is happening"

During the weeklong display, the electric air taxis will travel between JFK and the Downtown Skyport, as well as heliports at West 30th Street and East 34th Street teleports.

"It has been in people's minds, you know, 'The Jetsons,' for so long and all of a sudden people say, 'This is real, this is happening,'" said Bonny Simi, Joby Aviation's director of operations.

Operating at speeds up to 140 mph, air taxis are quiet, with no emissions. If you are among the up to four passengers inside, you'll see stunning views of Big Apple landmarks.

How much an air taxi ride is projected to cost

Company leaders say they can match the price of an air taxi ride to that of a rideshare, which would include getting picked up by car at home.

"We all need to be flying this way, right? This company isn't built to move VIPs. This company is built to move you and I. We're trying to price these rides at the cost of an Uber Black," said Greg Bowles, Joby's chief policy officer. "It's going to take me by Uber, it's going to take me an hour and 20 minutes, an hour and 30 minutes. This aircraft is going to be there in seven minutes or so."

Joby Aviation officials say Federal Aviation Administration approval for air taxis could happen within a year.

"It's very fascinating to be able to fly one of these"

For young people looking at aviation careers, this can offer exciting new opportunities.

Dean Eissa is an 18-year-old student at Aviation High School in Queens.

"It's very fascinating to be able to fly one of these," Eissa said. "A computer can't fly that. You need someone to be in there."

Joby Aviation officials say the idea is to ride, glide and save time.