2 teens dead, 2 teens arrested in separate shootings in Middlesex County, N.J.

There were two deadly shootings in Middlesex County, New Jersey, just hours apart this weekend, both involving teenagers.

Two teenagers were killed and two were arrested.

The suspects in both shootings are being held at the Middlesex County Juvenile Detention Center, and both investigations are ongoing.

17-year-old boy killed in Sayreville shooting

The first shooting happened late Friday night in Sayreville.

According to the Middlesex County prosecutor's office, police were sent to Woods Edge Court in the Parlin section just before 11 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived, authorities said they found a 17-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released, but officials said he was from East Brunswick.

The prosecutor's office said a 16-year-old boy from Sayreville was arrested and charged with acts of juvenile delinquency which if committed by an adult would constitute murder, weapons charges and armed riot.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, but officials said the two teenagers knew each other.

17-year-old girl fatally shot in Edison

The second shooting happened just over two hours later in Edison.

The prosecutor's office said officers were sent to a home on Grove Avenue around 1:20 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

According to authorities, when officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old girl with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not release her name, but said she was from Edison.

A 17-year-old boy from Plainfield was taken into custody at the scene and charged with acts of juvenile delinquency which if committed by an adult would constitute aggravate manslaughter and unlawful weapons charges.

Authorities said the two teenagers knew each other, but did not provide further details on their relationship.