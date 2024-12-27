Water being distributed in Edison, N.J. after large water main break

EDISON, N.J. - It will be hours before Edison residents have full service back after a water main break left thousands of residents without any to drink, bathe or cook with, Mayor Sam Joshi said Friday morning.

Joshi said the problem is the repairs involve valves that are 80-100 years old, and that caused "unexpected difficulties" in making the necessary repairs.

"We've started opening certain valves, but it's going to take hours before... residents will actually see a flow of water," Mayor Sam Joshi said. "We have to make sure there are no more unexpected difficulties with this."

Joshi called the repairs a "moving target" because opening one valve may lead to other breaks, which they are trying to avoid.

Authorities are distributing bottled water to residents in need.

Edison residents aren't the only one impacted by a water main break, however. There are at least three water main breaks throughout Central New Jersey, so residents of Leonia and Verona are dealing with similar issues.

All in all, there are thousands of residents impacted, with many of them under a boil water advisory.

Officials are expected to give an update on repairs. You can watch that update in the video player above on CBS News New York.

Where to get bottled water or use a restroom in Edison

While crews work to repair the water main, Edison residents can make use of the following locations:

Firehouse station at 25 Plainfield Avenue. Gallons of water are available to residents.

Firehouse station at 1997 Rt. 27. Gallons of water are available to residents.

Senior center at 2963 Woodbridge Avenue is open for public restrooms

Minnie B. Veal community center at 1070 Grove Avenue is open for public restrooms

"Residents that are impacted can just show their IDs showing that you're impacted and you can get water," Joshi said. "It's for free. We're doing this because we understand that this is a very frustrating situation. No one wants to be in this situation, especially around the holidays. But I am proud to say that a lot of the community has come together."

Joshi said the JCC and YMCA community center at 1775 Oak Tree Road will be open for residents wanting to take showers.

Residents can also contact Edison Water Utility at 732-248-6409 for more information, or check their website for additional updates.

Efforts to fix the problem

Crews worked overnight to fix the break in Edison. Nearby residents say they've been dealing with very low water pressure, which is making getting basic things done challenging, like cooking and bathing.

Businesses at a shopping center on Route 1 have been operating with no water at all.

Edison Mayor Sam Joshi met with some frustrated neighbors Thursday night. Some 20,000 Edison residents are now under a boil water advisory.

"There was no direct contaminant that we saw, but we want to be in an abundance of precaution," Joshi said.

"We have to buy bottled water to wash all of our stuff and even rinse anything or make any drinks. So, it's pretty tough," business owner Justin Zhu said.

"It's just an inconvenience. Totally inconvenience. I hope it's fixed real soon," Edison resident Karen Myers said.

Officials are hoping to restore water service Friday.

Problem not just in Edison

Officials in Leonia have cut 70% of the flow of water while the problem gets resolved.

Impacted residents may experience periods of no service, low pressure and discolored water.

As far as the cause of the break, Joshi said cold weather and old infrastructure are to blame.