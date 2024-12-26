Watch CBS News
20,000 people with little or no water pressure in Edison, N.J. after water main break

By Nick Caloway

Water main break in Edison, N.J. leaves 20,000 with little or no water
EDISON, N.J. - Repair crews are working on a massive water main break that left some 20,000 Edison residents with little or no water pressure. 

The break in the 20-inch water main created temporary pond on the streets of Edison at around midnight. It happened just off Woodbridge Avenue, next to Ben Franklin Elementary School. Fortunately, schools are closed this week. 

Crews started working on the break at around 1 a.m. 

"Businesses and residents along Route 1, Woodbridge Avenue, Route 27 are all impacted. Our crews are working pretty hard. Actually, they're working very hard. They've been at this for hours, trying to first isolate the break itself, and then they are going to begin repairs," Mayor Sam Joshi said. 

Joshi called it a "very large water main break," and said aging infrastructure is part of the issue. Some of the pipes in Edison date back 80 years, he said. 

Joshi said officials hope to get water service restored by Thursday night. 

