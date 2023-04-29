Fire tears through vacant home in the Bronx

Fire tears through top floor of vacant house in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- Smoke could be seen for blocks Friday as a fire tore through a home in the Bronx.

Firefighters rushed to the scene on Echo Place in the Mount Hope section just before noon.

The top floor of the vacant home went up in flames.

A crowd of onlookers gathered as firefighters worked from a ladder.

"One of the worst fires I've seen, man. This fire was horrible. Flames and fire all over the place, man, terrible," one witness said. "It seems like the whole house was on fire, literally."

No one was injured in the fire.

Investigators are still looking into the cause.