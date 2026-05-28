JFK Airport begins Ebola screenings for travelers from 3 African counties affected by outbreak

John F. Kennedy International Airport will become one of four airports that will screen passengers traveling from three African countries affected by the Ebola outbreak.

Anyone arriving after recently visiting the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda or South Sudan within the last 21 days will need to through aditional health checks.

Travelers showing symptoms will be evaluated by CDC officials and could be transported to a hospital for further treatment

The other airports doing screenings are Washington-Dulles International Airport, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

JFK will start screenings after 11:59 p.m. Thursday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol.

Meanwhile, the United States is also setting up a facility in Kenya to help Americans who may have been exposed to the virus overseas.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said Wednesday that no Ebola patients will be allowed into the U.S.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is at the center of the outbreak. It has no vaccine or specific treatment, according to the World Health Organization.

There have been more than 240 deaths in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as of Tuesday.