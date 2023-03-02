Suspect steals car with child inside in Westchester County, police say

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. -- A child is safe after the car they were in was stolen in Westchester County.

It happened Thursday at around 8 a.m. on Stratford Road in Eastchester. Police said they were looking for multiple suspects.

We're told a father started his car, put one of his kids in it, and walked about 30 feet away to a bus stop with his other child.

According to police, a suspect jumped into the running car and took off in it. The suspect drove about a quarter of a mile away and took the child out of the car, officials said.

At that point, police said the suspect realized there were witnesses and jumped into a getaway car with other suspects.

Police said there has been a spike in stolen vehicles in the area over the last two years. They're reminding drivers not to leave cars running or with keys inside.