1 person critically injured in high-rise fire on Manhattan's East Side

Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire on Manhattan's East Side.

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the FDNY.

The FDNY said crews responded to a 911 call of an apartment fire on the 30th floor of a high-rise building on East 54th Street between First and Second avenues.

The FDNY said it was called at 2:52 p.m. and the fire was brought under control quickly, by 3:16 p.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.