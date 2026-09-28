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1 person critically injured in high-rise fire on Manhattan's East Side

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
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Jesse Zanger

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Emergency responders are on the scene of a fire on Manhattan's East Side. 

One person was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, according to the FDNY. 

The FDNY said crews responded to a 911 call of an apartment fire on the 30th floor of a high-rise building on East 54th Street between First and Second avenues. 

The FDNY said it was called at 2:52 p.m. and the fire was brought under control quickly, by 3:16 p.m. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information. 

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