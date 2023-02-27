Suspect sought in shooting of 31-year-old man in East New York

Search for suspect in East New York shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in East New York.

Police said the 31-year-old was shot in the arm at around 8:30 a.m. Monday on Pennsylvania Avenue.

The man was taken to the hospital, but there were no details on his condition.

Police said the male suspect was wearing an orange construction vest.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.