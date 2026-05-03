14 firefighters injured, including 1 seriously, while battling East Elmhurst, Queens, house fire

Sixteen people, including 14 firefighters, were injured in a multiple-alarm fire in Queens on Sunday.

Three of the injured firefighters were hospitalized, including one in serious condition, fire officials said.

Video shows heavy smoke coming from a home at 93rd Street, between Astoria Boulevard and 30th Avenue in East Elmhurst.

The FDNY said the fire started just before 3 p.m. on the top floor and quickly grew to four alarms.

"Praying for everyone affected by this devastating fire in East Elmhurst, especially the firefighter seriously injured and all those recovering. Our firefighters run toward danger to protect the rest of us. They deserve every resource, every support, and our gratitude. Holding the families, neighbors, and first responders in my heart today," state Sen. Jessica Ramos said.

It's unclear the extent of the damage to the home and there was no immediate word on the cause of the blaze.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story.