Early voting ends in special election for New York's 3rd Congressional district

NEW YORK -- Sunday marked the last day of early voting in the special election to replace expelled congressman George Santos.

Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip cast their ballots Friday on Long Island. Both are hoping to win over undecided voters in New York's 3rd Congressional District, which covers parts of Nassau County and Queens.

A new poll late last week showed Suozzi with a 4-point lead. They held their only debate on Thursday night.

Early voting ended at 6 p.m. on Sunday. The special election will be held on Tuesday.

