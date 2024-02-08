Democrat Tom Suozzi, Republican Mazi Pilip face off in first and only debate in race to replace George Santos

Suozzi, Pilip face off in debate in race to replace Santos in Congress

Suozzi, Pilip face off in debate in race to replace Santos in Congress

Suozzi, Pilip face off in debate in race to replace Santos in Congress

NEW YORK -- The first and only debate in the race to replace George Santos in Congress took place Thursday, and it was a slugfest between Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip.

The faceoff came right after the release of a Siena College poll which shows the race is in a statistical dead heat -- 48% of likely voters say they will choose Suozzi, while 44% say they will vote for Pilip.

Pilip and Suozzi brought the big bazookas to their make-or-break debate. From the moment the bell sounded, they were lobbing grenades at each other in a frenetic attempt to convince voters to send them to Washington.

Suozzi drew first blood, but only because he won the coin toss to speak first.

"My opponent is unvetted and unprepared. We've been down this road before with George Santos. We can't go down this road again," he said.

When it was her turn, she tried to connect the moderate Suozzi to the extreme left.

"Biden, the Squad and Tom Suozzi taking our country to the wrong direction," she said.

Though there were many heated exchanges on everything from abortion to immigration to the ability to deduct state and local taxes, the strategy was simple -- she tried to hang President Joe Biden around Suozzi's neck, and he tried to make her the female George Santos.

"Tom Suozzi voted with Biden 100 percent of the time," Pilip said.

"For you to suggest that I'm a member of the Squad is about as believable as you being a member of George Santos's volleyball team," Suozzi said.

Things got particularly intense when they were asked a question about integrity. Suozzi attacked her for agreeing to only one debate.

"How can you run for Congress in this post-George Santos world and not be completely transparent?" Suozzi said.

"The voters know who I am. They know I'm not the politician, I'm not the career politician who talks and doesn't deliver. I'm a person of action," Pilip said.

One of the most bitter exchanges was about Suozzi's signature issue -- the restoration of SALT, the ability to deduct state and local taxes.

"He promised us he was going to bring SALT deductions back. He failed," Pilip said. "The difference between me and you -- you are a talker, I am the person who will deliver."

Suozzi hit her on abortion, claiming that she doesn't support Roe v. Wade even though she says she wouldn't support a national ban on abortion.

"Are you pro-choice?" Suozzi asked.

"I said-- I made it again, it's a personal decision," Pilip said.

"Just say you're pro-choice then," Suozzi said.

"I'm Mazi Pilip. I am pro-life. This is me," Pilip said.

"OK," Suozzi said.

"Am I, do I have reason for that? Do I have the right to be me, Mazi Pilip, for life?" Pilip said.

With Republicans holding a razor thin majority in the House, the election is critical to both parties. Both sides are spending millions to get their candidate over the finish line.

One note -- the North Shore Leader, the first paper to expose Santos' lies, endorsed Pilip.

Early voting is currently underway in New York's Third Congressional District. The special election is next Tuesday, Feb. 13.