New York lawmakers trying to crack down on the sale of high-speed e-bikes with new bill

New York lawmakers are set to announce a new bill Wednesday that would ban the sale of high-speed e-bikes.

State Sen. Kristen Gonzalez and Assemblymember Diana Moreno are targeting what are often called "e-motos." These devices are being sold as e-bikes and e-scooters but can go much faster than what's legal on city streets.

The bill would prohibit retailers from selling certain devices capable of going more than 20 mph. Sellers could face civil penalties of up to $1,000 for prohibited sales, according to the legislation.

The location of today's 10 a.m. announcement is also significant. The press conference will happen on the Queens side of the Queensboro Bridge where two people were killed back in May.

The crash happened on the bridge's bike lane with one person on a bicycle and the other on an electric scooter that police said could go more than 50 mph.

The new legislation comes as Mayor Zohran Mamdani is also putting a new focus on micromobility as part of his 10-year Vision Zero Reimagined plan.

It includes reducing the speed limit to 15 mph near more schools, adding barriers at 1,000 intersections a year, and a crackdown on bad drivers who account for 40% of all traffic deaths, according to the mayor.

"I want to be very clear. If you are breaking the law repeatedly on our roads, you will not be allowed to drive in New York City," Mamdani said at a news conference Tuesday.

It's still unclear what actions the mayor is willing to take against the e-bikes, scooters and cyclists who clog the streets and sidewalks. In March, Mamdani stopped the NYPD from issuing them criminal summonses for low-level traffic offenses.