E-bikes eyed as possible cause of fire at Queens bike shop

E-bikes eyed as possible cause in Queens fire

E-bikes eyed as possible cause in Queens fire

E-bikes eyed as possible cause in Queens fire

NEW YORK -- Fire officials are investigating a possible e-bike fire in Queens.

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside a bike shop in Sunnyside.

The store was empty at the time, but the fire caused heavy damage to the building and destroyed dozens of e-bikes.

While the exact cause has yet to be determined, fire officials believe the bikes could be partially to blame.

Last month, we reported on the growing trend of e-bike fires. The FDNY says there have been at least 150 so far this year related to batteries used in e-bikes and e-scooters.

The department says you should only use chargers that are compatible with the battery, don't try to repair a faulty battery, and never charge your batteries overnight.