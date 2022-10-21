Watch CBS News
E-bikes eyed as possible cause of fire at Queens bike shop

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Fire officials are investigating a possible e-bike fire in Queens. 

It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday inside a bike shop in Sunnyside. 

The store was empty at the time, but the fire caused heavy damage to the building and destroyed dozens of e-bikes. 

While the exact cause has yet to be determined, fire officials believe the bikes could be partially to blame. 

Last month, we reported on the growing trend of e-bike fires. The FDNY says there have been at least 150 so far this year related to batteries used in e-bikes and e-scooters. 

The department says you should only use chargers that are compatible with the battery, don't try to repair a faulty battery, and never charge your batteries overnight.

