Hundreds pack Brooklyn's Dyker Heights to see the extravagant holiday displays

Large crowds packed the sidewalks to catch a glimpse of the famous over-the-top Christmas displays in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights.

Tour after tour stopped at a popular home on 84th Street known as "Lucy's home." Nearly every inch is decked out in bright lights, nutcrackers, and holiday displays.

People from around the world snapped a picture in front of the home, or grabbed a cup of hot chocolate.

"Dyker Heights was not like this, and I started putting up lights," the homeowner, Lucy Spata said.

People enjoy Christmas lights and ornaments in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighborhood on December 22, 2025 in New York City. Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

"Everybody hated it because of the traffic"

Spata, who goes by "Mrs. Claus," said she helped give life to the Christmas magic back in 1986.

"Nobody liked it. Everybody hated it because of the traffic," Spata said. "I just continued and made it bigger and bigger and bigger, and then everybody followed."

Now, dozens of homes across several blocks take part in what's become an annual winter tradition.

"Nostalgia. It's just beautiful … and each year it gets better and better," Laura O'Leary said.

O'Leary's parents brought her to Dyker Heights as a little girl, and now she brings her friends.

"Just the feeling of Christmas. It just gets you in the mood, it gets you in the spirit," O'Leary said.

"It's incredible ... we don't have things like this"

People enjoy Christmas lights and ornaments in Brooklyn's Dyker Heights neighborhood on December 22, 2025 in New York City. Liao Pan/China News Service/VCG via Getty Images

Scarlett Witthaus said she traveled from Washington, Missouri with her parents and the Dyker Heights lights were a must on the list.

"It's awesome and I can barely even see the actual house," Witthaus said.

The candy cane wrapped trees, elves, and bright lights have even captured the hearts of people from around the world.

"It's incredible, we are from Argentina, and we don't have things like this," Jose Seille said.

Spata begins decorating her home around Halloween so it can be ready for Christmas. A nativity scene pays tribute to her mother, and large nutcrackers pay homage to her husband.

"My husband died six years ago, so now I carry it out for him because he made me promise that I would continue it," Spata said.

It's a promise now warming hearts and lifting spirits.

"It's just a beautiful thing and we all become kids at Christmas," Spata said.