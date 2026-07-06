Pockets of Dutchess and Orange counties suffer significant storm damage

The wind and rain of the last two days has caused extensive damage in pockets of New York City's northern suburbs.

Among the problems was a fire that destroyed a drugstore in Dutchess County and street flooding in Orange County.

CVS fire in Pawling, N.Y.

Another round of nasty weather made for a memorable Fourth of July weekend. On Saturday night, high winds snapped trees and power lines were knocked down in the Dutchess village of Pawling.

"All the powerlines started coming down. That brought down the power poles and then the transformers were exploding," resident Joshua White said.

A transformer explosion is blamed for the roaring fire that consumed a block of businesses in Pawling, including a yoga studio and a very popular CVS drug store.

"I think it's gonna be devastating. It's an anchor point and people rely on it for prescriptions," business owner John Ammaturo said.

The shell of the buildings were knocked down for safety reasons. Dutchess County Executive Sue Serino said a mobile pharmacy will soon be in place so residents don't have to drive 13 miles to the nearest CVS.

Serino said the holiday storm hit the county hard.

"The devastation that's gone on -- 80 mph winds and then the damage with trees, they fell on seven houses and trailers," Serino said.

She's pressing for power restoration as soon as possible, but it's a big job that will take several days.

Flooding in Middletown, N.Y.

Over in Orange County, an all too common and unwelcome sight is flooding on Sterling Street in Middletown after heavy rain. In this case, more than five inches in the span of 24 hours.

The Luna family are thankful they didn't get too much water in the basement.

"This happens a lot when it rains really heavily," Josue Luna said. "You smell the sewage water, uncomfortable, little disgusting if you ask me."