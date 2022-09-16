DSNY ramping up Upper East Side trash collection after complaints

NEW YORK -- Parts of New York City are getting some much needed help cleaning up a growing trash problem.

The Department of Sanitation has promised more resources after people said not enough was being done to keep up with trash pickup and street sweeping on the Upper East Side, CBS2's Nick Caloway reported Friday.

"You go to some corners and it's like the Sanitation Department doesn't exist. Piles of clothes and food. It's just awful," said Yvonne Durant.

City Council Member Julie Menin, who represents District 5, echoed those complaints.

'It's unacceptable when you walk around all across New York City that trash is overflowing from litter baskets. It's being thrown into the street. This is a real quality of life issue, and it's a health issue as well because of the abundance of rats that are all over New York City," said Menin.

Menin joined DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch to announce an allocation of funding in the city budget "to try and sweep up the mess."

It includes money to change litter basket cleanup in the neighborhood to 4 times a day, 3 days a week. Currently, it's 3 times a day, every day. There's also money to increase frequency of sidewalk cleaning and funding for rat mitigation.

The money comes from an initiative that each council member can tap into for trash and graffiti removal.

"People are going to see a daily difference in their quality of life. This is the most, the commissioner and I were talking before, this is the most garbage pickup this district has ever, ever, ever seen in terms of litter baskets," said Menin.

What about the rest of the city? Garbage isn't just piling up on the Upper East Side. Tisch pointed to a citywide increase in litter pickup service back in July, which she said is working.

"These investments have already begun to make a dent. I mean the city is not as clean as we need or want it to be. But we're seeing in some of the initial data since July 1st citywide, improvement in, for example, litter basket complaints being down 60 percent. Not just for one neighborhood, from every neighborhood," said Tisch.

The extra funding to clean up trash in Menin's district totals about $235,000. That will run out in June 2023, but Menin said she plans to find funds to keep the program running.