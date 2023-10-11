DSNY: Starting in fall of 2024 residential buildings with 9 or fewer units must use secure trash containers

NYC buildings with 9 or fewer residential units must use secure trash containers starting in fall 2024

NEW YORK -- It's being called a new front in New York City's war on rats. On Wednesday, the Department of Sanitation and Mayor Eric Adams unveiled the next phase in their plan to keep the five boroughs clean.

The mayor said the Big Apple is winning the war on rats and its keeping up the fight. The next step is to get trash in containers at nearly all residential buildings.

The Department of Sanitation says starting in the fall of 2024 buildings with nine or fewer residential units will be required to place trash in secure containers.

The city put out a call to vendors to build and sell the bins, which must be rat resistant, meet certain aesthetic requirements, and be compatible for mechanical sanitation pick-up. The city said that will help speed up collection.

It says prices will be substantially lower than in retail stores, starting at no more than $50 for the most common size, which are designed to last 10 years.

"This announcement means a plan is in place to containerize all commercial trash and the trash from 95% of all residential buildings in New York City. And the last 5%, we are coming for that, too, and we will have more to say soon," DSNY Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Last month, the Department of Sanitation launched a pilot program in Hamilton Heights, and, as previously announced, all businesses, which account for about half of the trash on city streets, are required to containerize trash by March.

According to City Hall, recent efforts dropped rat activity by 20% citywide.

Bins will be available when the residential rule goes into effect next fall. The city said full implementation won't be until the spring of 2026.