Rat mitigation efforts underway outside Hamilton Heights schools

NEW YORK - New rat mitigation efforts on the west side of Harlem are about to face their first big test when students return to school next week. A few big new waste bins aim to reduce rats' access to trash.

The brightly colored bins line the block outside 14 schools in Community Board 9. Staff have started sorting according to the types of trash, as city sanitation crews prepare for daily pick-ups.

District 7 City Councilmember Shaun Abreu has already seen a change following recent updates to trash take-out times and the installation of compost bins at the end of blocks.

"Rat sightings have gone down by 45 percent in this zone," Abreu said, "and now with this containerization, we're taking another approach, aggressive approach against the rats."

Some, though, seem skeptical. One employee at PS 210 doubts the parking space-taking array will help much.

"We're going to put it to the test and see if they can jump four or five feet up," Abreu told the man.

"Oh, they can," the employee responded. "I used to be an exterminator. I know."

Still, neighbors from West 141st Street to West 151st Street between Amsterdam and Broadway will see more installed soon, their own bins to use.

"It's a give and take," Abreu said. "The very same car drivers who I've met in this neighborhood, they also don't want to see rats on our streets."

The health department has added some deterrent decor for the rats' homes. The burrows outside PS 153 have been treated with dirt, mesh and traps. Neighbors across the street feel they should be seeing the same.

Large holes gape in the ground, making way for a network of rat paths to wander out of sight. Abreu said addressing this part of the problem has to be the next step.

"I don't know if it's intentional or not, but it's something we're definitely going to raise to the authorities," he said.

The residential waste bins will roll out over the next few weeks and will not take up as much space as the schools' bins.

