Mayor Eric Adams: All NYC businesses must use trash containers starting in March 2024

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- All New York City businesses will have to put their trash in containers, starting in March of next year.

It's the latest step in the city's war on rats.

"Our businesses produce 20 million pounds of trash every day. Starting in March, all of those black bags will be off our streets," Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

Trash containers have been required for food-related businesses since the end of July. The mayor's office says its rat strategies are working as sightings were down 20% this summer, compared to last year.

First published on September 19, 2023 / 1:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

