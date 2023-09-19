Mayor Eric Adams: All NYC businesses must use trash containers starting in March 2024

Mayor Adams: All NYC businesses must use trash containers starting in March 2024

Mayor Adams: All NYC businesses must use trash containers starting in March 2024

Mayor Adams: All NYC businesses must use trash containers starting in March 2024

NEW YORK -- All New York City businesses will have to put their trash in containers, starting in March of next year.

It's the latest step in the city's war on rats.

"Our businesses produce 20 million pounds of trash every day. Starting in March, all of those black bags will be off our streets," Mayor Eric Adams said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Bins not bags: New trash rule takes effect for NYC restaurants, grocery stores & more

Trash containers have been required for food-related businesses since the end of July. The mayor's office says its rat strategies are working as sightings were down 20% this summer, compared to last year.