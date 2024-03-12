Driver sought after leaving scene of deadly crash on Staten Island, police say

NEW YORK -- A deadly crash is under investigation this morning on Staten Island.

Police are now searching for the driver, who they say fled the scene on foot.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on Goethals Road North in the Graniteville neighborhood.

Police said the driver lost control of a black sedan and struck a light pole.

The front of the vehicle was completely smashed, along with a nearby fence.

Police said a passenger was ejected from the car and died of severe trauma. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the crash or the driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.