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Rideshare driver shot in the face in Brooklyn, police sources say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

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A rideshare driver is hospitalized after being shot in the face Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to police sources.

Officers said the driver got into a collision while dropping off a passenger around 4 a.m. on North Portland Avenue between Park and Myrtle Avenues in Fort Greene. 

A man inside a house nearby came out with a gun and shot the 55-year-old driver in the cheek. 

The suspect then went back inside, according to sources. He was wearing a black shirt and grey shorts, according to officers. 

Police say the gunman was not involved in the accident. It's not clear why the suspect shot the driver.

The injured driver is expected to recover, according to police officials. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

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