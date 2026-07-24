Rideshare driver shot in the face in Brooklyn, police sources say

A rideshare driver is hospitalized after being shot in the face Friday morning in Brooklyn, according to police sources.

Officers said the driver got into a collision while dropping off a passenger around 4 a.m. on North Portland Avenue between Park and Myrtle Avenues in Fort Greene.

A man inside a house nearby came out with a gun and shot the 55-year-old driver in the cheek.

The suspect then went back inside, according to sources. He was wearing a black shirt and grey shorts, according to officers.

Police say the gunman was not involved in the accident. It's not clear why the suspect shot the driver.

The injured driver is expected to recover, according to police officials.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.