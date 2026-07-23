Gunman sought in robbery and attempted carjacking of Brooklyn car service driver

Earlier this month, a car service driver picked up a passenger in Brooklyn for an agreed-to ride to New Jersey.

It turns out, it wasn't a ride. It was a robbery, and the driver was shot and nearly killed.

Police said the attempted carjacking happened just blocks away from Prospect Park during the early morning hours on July 11.

Earlier this week, police provided images and dashcam video of the suspect they're searching for.

The NYPD is looking for this man, who is wanted in the shooting and attempted carjacking of a car service driver in Brooklyn on July 11, 2026. NYPD

Victim's brother describes the attempted carjacking

The victim, 21-year-old Danish Sarwar, is a Taxi & Limousine Commission car service driver. He was shot in the neck and partially paralyzed, and was unconscious for more than a week.

The victim's brother spoke to CBS News New York on Thursday.

"Somebody called me and said your brother got shot on his neck," Hamza Sarwar said outside the hospital, where his brother is awake and improving but has yet to speak or regain mobility in his left arm.

Hamza Sarwar said his brother agreed to take the suspect to Jersey in his brand new Toyota SUV. However, he said the passenger instead demanded money and his brother's iPhone. Danish Sarwar complied, but then exited the vehicle when the suspect demanded the car keys.

"He's looking for the keys on his dashboard, in his pocket, and then suddenly he came out of the car. He shot him on the window, on the back window, shot him on his neck and the bullet came out over here," Hamza Sarwar said, pointing to behind his left shoulder.

"I can't speak in my words what I feel"

Hamza Sarwar is also a TLC driver. The brothers support each other and also the rest of their family back in Pakistan.

"I can't honestly ... I can't speak in my words what I feel, what I go through," Hamza Sarwar said.

The suspect got away with Danish Sarwar's phone and $500 in cash but ran off without the keys to car, which, thanks to his brother, is fixed up and waiting in the driveway for his return.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.