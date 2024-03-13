Driver accused of hitting cheerleader outside Newark Arts High School due in court

NEWARK, N.J. -- The driver accused of hitting a New Jersey cheerleader and then leaving the scene is due in court Wednesday.

Mia'Jah Burton allegedly struck the 18-year-old student outside Newark Arts High School on Feb. 4.

Authorities said the victim had just gotten off a bus from a cheerleading competition when she was hit.

She was rushed to University Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The victim's name was not released, but school leaders confirmed she was a cheerleader. They said counseling would be available for other students after the crash.

Burton was arrested nearly a month later on multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.