Woman arrested in Newark hit-and-run that critically injured high school cheerleader

Woman arrested in hit-and-run that left Newark cheerleader in critical condition

NEWARK, N.J. -- An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash in Newark that left a high school cheerleader critically injured.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 in front of Arts High School on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The Essex County prosecutor's office says an 18-year-old woman had just gotten off a bus in front of the school after returning from a cheerleading competition when she was struck by a driver.

The driver then fled the scene.

The victim was taken to University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The prosecutor's office says 33-year-old Mia'Jah Burton was arrested in connection to the incident on March 1. She faces multiple charges, including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in serious bodily injury.

Burton is being held at the Essex County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.