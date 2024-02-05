High school cheerleader critically injured in hit-and-run in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a high school student crossing the street in Newark.

It happened in front of Newark Arts High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The driver sped off, police said.

The student, 18, remained in critical condition Monday. School leaders said she is a cheerleader at Newark Arts High School.

Counseling was provided to students on Monday, school officials told CBS New York.

While the circumstances of the hit-and-run are under investigation, police said they're looking into the make and model of the car involved.

Meanwhile, many in the school community are praying for the student's quick recovery.