High school cheerleader critically injured in hit-and-run in Newark

By Naveen Dhaliwal

NEWARK, N.J. -- New Jersey police are searching for the driver who struck and injured a high school student crossing the street in Newark

It happened in front of Newark Arts High School on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard at around 10:15 p.m. Sunday.

The driver sped off, police said. 

The student, 18, remained in critical condition Monday. School leaders said she is a cheerleader at Newark Arts High School. 

Counseling was provided to students on Monday, school officials told CBS New York. 

While the circumstances of the hit-and-run are under investigation, police said they're looking into the make and model of the car involved. 

Meanwhile, many in the school community are praying for the student's quick recovery. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 5:27 PM EST

