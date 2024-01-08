Advocates to rally against NYC's plan to evict families of asylum seekers from shelters
NEW YORK -- A rally will be held Monday calling on New York City to end a policy that would soon evict families of asylum seekers from shelters.
Mayor Eric Adams announced in October he is limiting shelter stays for migrant families with children to 60 days, saying the city housing system is overwhelmed.
Approximately 3,500 families in city shelters have received eviction notices.
Advocates say children may have to change schools or face longer commutes.
The rally is scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. Monday at Foley Square.
