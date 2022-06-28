Watch CBS News
Local News

Newly restored Douglas F4D Skyray unveiled at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Restored aircraft unveiled on Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
Restored aircraft unveiled on Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum 00:25

NEW YORK -- A newly restored aircraft is now part of the collection at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.

The Douglas F4D Skyray was unveiled Tuesday morning and joins 27 other aircraft on the flight deck.

The Skyray flew missions off the Intrepid more than 60 years ago.

Intrepid's preservation staff and volunteers spent more than 11 months cleaning and restoring the fighter plane.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 28, 2022 / 7:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.