Newly restored Douglas F4D Skyray unveiled at Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum
NEW YORK -- A newly restored aircraft is now part of the collection at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum.
The Douglas F4D Skyray was unveiled Tuesday morning and joins 27 other aircraft on the flight deck.
The Skyray flew missions off the Intrepid more than 60 years ago.
Intrepid's preservation staff and volunteers spent more than 11 months cleaning and restoring the fighter plane.
