Doug Edert joins reported mass exodus from Saint Peter's, enters transfer portal

NEW YORK -- Doug Edert said Tuesday he may have played his last game for the Saint Peter's University men's basketball team.

The 6-foot-2 junior, who played an integral role in the Peacocks' magical run to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, announced on Instagram he has entered the transfer portal, joining leading scorer Daryl Banks III and Matthew Lee, who reportedly are also planning to leave the school.

"I have nothing but love for everyone who has been by my side throughout my journey," Edert said, adding, "I am excited for what is to come and looking forward to exploring all opportunities for my basketball career."

While Edert, who hails from Nutley, New Jersey, did not say specifically why he is looking to leave Saint Peter's, his and others' decision to do so could have something to do with the departure of head coach, Shaheen Holloway, who bolted for Seton Hall last week.

Known for his timely scoring and trademark mustache, Edert averaged 9.5 points and shot 89 percent from the free-throw line during the 2021-22 season.

Saint Peter's, a tiny Jesuit school in Jersey City, New Jersey, shocked the basketball world during the tournament, becoming the first No. 15 seed to make it to a regional final. The Peacocks, who finished the season 22-12, defeated No. 2 Kentucky in the first round, No. 7 Murray State in the second round and No. 3 Purdue in the Sweet 16 before falling to eventual national finalist North Carolina.