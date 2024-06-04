Girls, 9 and 11, shot while playing near school in Brooklyn. Police now searching for 2 shooters.

NEW YORK - Two girls were shot while playing in a park Monday near a school in Brownsville, Brooklyn. Investigators believe the girls were not the intended targets, and police are trying to track down at least two shooters.

Shots were fired shortly after 9 p.m. near P.S. 178 on Dean Street. Police said the 9 and 11-year-old girls were playing in the middle of a field, as their mothers watched from a nearby park bench.

Six rounds were fired in the children's direction, hitting the 9-year-old in the leg and the 11-year-old in the back, police said. They were rushed by their mothers to Brookdale Hospital, where they are listed in stable condition and expected to survive.

Police not ruling out gang-related motive

Detectives have been canvassing the scene for a description of the suspects and which way they took off. Based on the bullet casings found at the scene, investigators believe there were multiple shooters.

"There were possibly two shooters that fired at least six rounds in the direction the children were playing. At this time, it is unknown who the intended target was," NYPD Brooklyn North Assistant Chief Scott Henderson said late Monday night. "Thankfully, both young girls are concious, alert and are being treated by the incredible medical staff at Brookdale Hospital."

Authorities said this is a ShotSpotter zone, but the technology was not activated at the time of the shooting, according to a source.

"At this time, we're exploring multiple avenues of possible motives for this type of incident. But we're not going to rule out gang-related incidents that are problematic to this particular area of Brooklyn," said NYPD Brooklyn North Deputy Chief John Mastronardi.

As the investigation continues, the NYPD says gun violence has skyrocketed in the neighborhood, with shootings up 64 percent this year compared to 2023. At least 28 people have been shot so far this year, versus 17 last year.

The shooting came just a day after a 14-year-old was shot and killed less than a mile away. His 12-year-old cousin was arrested in that case.

Anyone with information about the girls' shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.