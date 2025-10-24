Mitchell scores 35 as Cavaliers outlast Nets 131-124

Donovan Mitchell scored 35 points, Jarrett Allen added 22, and Cleveland Cavaliers outlasted the Brooklyn Nets 131-124 on Friday night.

Sam Merrill finished with 22 points and Evan Mobley chipped in 13 for the Cavaliers, who won their first game of the season after losing against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Cam Thomas scored 33 points and Michael Porter Jr. had 31 for Brooklyn, who are 0-2.

Cleveland led by 25 points in the third quarter before the Nets rallied in the fourth.

Ziaire Williams hit a 3-pointer to make it 121-115 with 5:18 left before a short delay after a fan ran on the court.

Merrill missed a 3-pointer after play resumed, and Thomas' layup cut the deficit to 121-117.

Mitchell, who was 10 for 15 from the floor, turned the ball over on the ensuing possession before Brooklyn rookie Egor Demin's 3-pointer made 121-120 with 3:48 remaining.

Cleveland then took advantage of multiple missed shots by the Nets and scored six consecutive points to extend the lead 127-120 with 38 seconds remaining.

The Cavaliers shot 44 for 82 from the field and made 18 of 42 from 3-point range, including 9 of 11 in the third quarter.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host Milwaukee on Monday night.

Nets: Visit San Antonio on Sunday.