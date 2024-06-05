Deceased Rep. Donald Payne Jr. wins New Jersey primary

New Jersey congressman dies at age 65 New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at age 65 00:54

Washington — Rep. Donald Payne Jr. won the Democratic primary in New Jersey's 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, more than a month after he died after a heart attack.

Payne was running unopposed in the district, and his death came after the deadline for other candidates to appear on the primary ballot.

The congressman was hospitalized on April 6 after he "a physical accident" at his home that led to his hospitalization, his office said. During treatment, he experienced "medical complications due to diabetes and high blood pressure that led to subsequent cardiorespiratory arrest." He died at age 65.

Gov. Phil Murphy has called a special primary election on July 16, and a special general election on Sept. 18 to fill Payne's seat for the remainder of his term. A dozen candidates — 11 Democrats and one Republican — have filed to run in the special primary election to succeed Payne.

Payne will also need to be replaced on the November ballot for the term beginning in January 2025. The Democratic county chairs in his district can call a convention to pick a nominee, according to the New Jersey Globe. They have until Aug. 29 to name a replacement.

Payne was first elected to the House in 2012, succeeding his late father, Rep. Donald Payne Sr., who died of colon cancer.