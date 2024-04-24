Watch CBS News

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. dies at age 65

New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne Jr. has died at the age of 65. The Democrat was first elected in 2012 to represent the state's 10th Congressional District, which includes the city of Newark. Errol Barnett has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.