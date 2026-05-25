Yonkers law enforcement cracks down on dog waste violations

Law enforcement officers in Yonkers are cracking down on owners who don't pick up after their pets, giving out thousands of dollars worth of fines.

A law requiring dog owners to pick up pet waste has been on the books for years, but the city is getting serious about enforcing it.

Police are responding to complaints and requiring owners to have the means, such as bags, to remove waste.

"It's kind of a minefield," one resident said.

"You kinda of have to dodge it," another said.

The city is requiring pet owners to have the means, such as bags, to remove waste. They are boosting fines for multiple offenses to as much as $5,000.

Code enforcement officers can also ticket property owners who allow waste to accumulate.

Video shows man getting ticketed

The Yonkers Police Department recently posted a video on social media, showing an officer ticketing a dog owner who failed to clean up.

"Your dog just used the bathroom, right? You know you have to pick it up," the officer said.

The man said he didn't have a bag on him.

"When dogs use the bathroom like that, it attracts rats and a whole bunch of other problems," the officer told him.

Yonkers police said they don't anticipate writing a ton of tickets. They generally have to witness the act in progress in order to write one.

Dog owner Lavese Gilchrist said it's a little sad that cops have to police pet owners.

"They should just clean up after their dogs," she said. "They have bags everywhere, every corner, especially down here."

The city has installed many waste bag dispensers and hopes the message about canine courtesy reaches pet owners.

NYC Council introduces resolution to keep streets clean

The New York City Council recently introduced new legislation to get dog owners to clean up after their pets.

The "Scoop Act" would direct the city's Department of Sanitation to install and fill bag dispensers on garbage cans with a sign above it saying owners need to pick up the waste.

The resolution came two months after city officials saw a spike in complaints about dog poop. In the city, it's illegal not to pick up after your dog and could cost you a $250 fine.