Video shows dogs attacking jogger, 2 others in Long Island neighborhood

Disturbing attacks by two dogs were caught on camera in the Dix Hills neighborhood on Long Island.

Video from Aug. 10 shows the two pit bulls exploring a neighbor's front yard as a woman jogs by on the opposite side of the street. Suddenly, the dogs start chasing her and maul her. The attack goes on for several minutes.

A good Samaritan is seen trying to help, but he is also attacked. Moments later, the dogs turn on the jogger's husband, Larry Ballerau.

"I was spinning around saying, 'Stop, stop, stop, get off, get off,' and the dogs were just gnawing at me," Ballerau said. "I'm black and blue ... everywhere, and slashes and cuts."

The Huntington Department of Public Safety's Animal Control Division was called and responded.

Disturbing attacks by two dogs were caught on camera in the Dix Hills neighborhood on Long Island on Aug. 10, 2026. Photo provided

Ballerau says his injured wife is afraid to come outside.

Dix Hills neighbors say the same two dogs attacked a teen on a bike in July, and after this second attack, now they fear for their lives.

"I'm a dog lover, but this is not like a chihuahua. This is a dog that can do grave bodily harm," resident Patrick Stanton said.

"These dogs are just out, and they're vicious. They're predators, you know?" Ballerau said. "And the [owner] comes up to me and says, 'Oh, that dog's a mush.' I said, 'Really? Because it was biting, it was eating my hand.'"

The dogs' owners, mother Helen Tarnaras and daughter Anastasia Tarnaras, defend their pets, named Buddy and Henna. They say Henna is an 18-month-old rescue who was badly abused.

"The little one has fear issues," Helen Tarnaras said. "Why would we want vicious dogs?"

Anastasia Tarnaras says back in July, the dogs escaped through a gate left open by gardeners, and this month, a realtor left the gate open. She insists it won't happen again, saying the gate is now padlocked.

"I feel horrible. I went to the hospital. My mother went next door to check on the woman, OK? We don't have vicious dogs," Anastasia Tarnaras said.

The owners are due to appear before a district court judge for a hearing about the dogs. The judge will then determine whether the dogs should be legally designated as dangerous, which could result in strict requirements for confining the dogs or even in dogs being euthanized.

"I'm not putting my dogs down, no matter what," Anastasia Tarnaras said.

"I want these dogs not hurting anyone else," Ballerau said.

A judge will hear both sides on Friday morning.

The owners of the dogs have also been issued a notice to comply for state and town violations regarding containment and control of animals.

Officials say the Aug. 10 attack is the first time any complaints or issues have been filed against the dog owner.