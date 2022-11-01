Watch CBS News
Dine by Design serves up inspiration for holiday tablescapes

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Holiday entertaining season is just around the corner. 

If you're looking for some inspiration for your table, there's a design showcase serving up festive ideas.

Lifestyle site Apartment Therapy teamed up with Pinterest for Dine by Design. Ten designers interpreted their ideas for a contemporary holiday table. 

One of the designers Kamili Bell Hill is a plant enthusiast and told us how she worked that theme into her design. 

CLICK HERE and watch her interview above for more on the showcase. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

November 1, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

