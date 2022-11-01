Dine by Design serves up inspiration for holiday tablescapes
NEW YORK -- Holiday entertaining season is just around the corner.
If you're looking for some inspiration for your table, there's a design showcase serving up festive ideas.
Lifestyle site Apartment Therapy teamed up with Pinterest for Dine by Design. Ten designers interpreted their ideas for a contemporary holiday table.
One of the designers Kamili Bell Hill is a plant enthusiast and told us how she worked that theme into her design.
CLICK HERE and watch her interview above for more on the showcase.
