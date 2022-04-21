Police: Thieves steal nearly $450,000 worth of rings from Diamond District jewelry store

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for help identifying a group of suspects wanted for robbing a jewelry store in the Diamond District.

It happened on April 7 at a store on West 47th Street.

Police said a man and woman acted as lookouts, while a second woman went behind the counter and stole 112 white and yellow gold diamond rings.

Altogether, the rings were worth nearly $450,000.

The suspects then fled to the nearby 47th-50th Street subway station, where they escaped on a southbound F train.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.