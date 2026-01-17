Booker leads Suns to 106-99 victory over slumping Knicks

Devin Booker scored 27 points after missing a game with a sprained left ankle, and the Phoenix Suns beat the slumping New York Knicks 106-99 on Saturday night.

Grayson Allen added 16 points and Mark Williams had 14 for the Suns, who had dropped the first two games on their six-game Eastern Conference road trip, including Thursday in Detroit when they played without Booker. He shot only 7 for 18 from the field, but was 12 for 14 on free throws.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Deuce McBride each scored 23 points for the Knicks, who were playing without starters Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart because of ankle injuries. They have lost three straight and eight of their last 10 games.

OG Anunoby added 21 points, but the Knicks committed 17 turnovers and fell to 16-5 at home.

In an ugly game with plenty of diving after loose balls — Allen appeared to badly hurt his nose in a collision on one of them — the Suns broke away from an 87-all tie when Collin Gillespie made a 3-pointer, Booker followed with a three-point play and Williams made two free throws to make it 95-87. The Knicks shot way too poorly to come back, going 1 for 10 on 3s in the fourth quarter with Towns hearing boos after shooting a airball on a wide-open attempt on one of them.

The Knicks welcomed back numerous former players who were honored on the court at halftime for a homecoming night ceremony. Hall of Famer Carmelo Anthony was first up, as the alumni were announced in alphabetical order and including Hall of Famers Patrick Ewing, Walt Frazier, Bill Bradley, Jerry Lucas, Spencer Haywood and Bob McAdoo, all wearing black jackets that read "Once a Knicks, always a Knick" along with the team's founding of 1946 on the back.

Up next

Suns: Visit Brooklyn on Monday.

Knicks: Host Dallas on Monday.