Stefan Noesen and Connor Brown each scored goals, Nico Hischier had two assists, and the New Jersey Devils defeated the Utah Mammoth 2-1 on Friday night.

The Devils won for the third time in four games. Jacob Markstrom had 32 saves for New Jersey, which finished with 25 blocked shots.

Daniil But scored his first NHL goal and Karel Vejmelka had 20 saves for the Mammoth.

Noesen power play goal for the lead

Noesen scored on a power play 4:20 into the third period to give the Devils their first lead of the game. Hischier's slap shot was stopped by Vejmelka but Noesen tapped in the rebound. Luke Hughes also had an assist on the play for his 19th of the season.

The Devils fought off a frantic power play and an empty net — a 6-on-4 Utah advantage — over the final 1:21 to get the victory.

But scored 9:35 into the first period as he lifted a pass from Durzi over Markstrom's left shoulder for a 1-0 lead. But is a 20-year-old, 6-foot-5 rookie forward and 2023 first-round pick from Russia playing in his 10th game for Utah this season.

Brown tied it with 8:39 left in the second period, scoring off a nifty short pass from Hischier. Brown scored on his only shot and has goals in three of the last four games and nine on the season.

Durzi extended his point streak to four, his longest in Utah.

Alexander Kerfoot played his first game for the Mammoth after missing the first 36 following offseason surgery.

Utah defenseman John Marino played in his 400th career game – the first time a 400-game veteran has skated for Utah.

Up next

Devils: Host Buffalo on Sunday.

Mammoth: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.