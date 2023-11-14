Devils fall apart in third period, get doubled up by Jets

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Kyle Connor scored twice and added an assist to propel the Winnipeg Jets to a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night and put him in a tie atop the NHL's goal-scoring leaderboard.

Connor's goals gave him 13 on the season, tying him for most goals this season with Toronto's Auston Matthews.

Nikolaj Ehlers had a pair of goals and Cole Perfetti scored once and added an assist. Morgan Barron also had a goal and Josh Morrissey contributed four assists, tying a franchise record for assists in a game.

Connor Hellebuyck made 31 saves for Winnipeg (8-5-2), which played the third of a five-game homestand.

Timo Meier, John Marino and Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils (7-6-1), including a pair of goals on the power play for the league's top-ranked team with the man advantage.

Akira Schmid stopped 25 of 30 shots for New Jersey, which has lost three straight and four of its past five games.

There was no scoring in the first period, but the teams combined for five goals in the second period and Winnipeg led 3-2 after the barrage.

Winnipeg forward Rasmus Kupari left the game favoring his right arm with eight minutes remaining in the first period after falling into the boards. The team announced he wouldn't return because of an upper-body injury.

The Devils were again without injured top centers Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier.

UP NEXT

Devils: Visit Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

Jets: Host Buffalo on Friday night.