Devils beat Predators 3-2 after Jack Hughes leaves in 1st period

Nico Hischier scored 42 seconds into overtime to give the Devils a 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night after New Jersey's Jack Hughes left the game in the first period and didn't return.

Hischier's slap shot from just beyond the left faceoff circle beat Nashville's Justus Annunen high to the glove side for the winner. Dawson Mercer picked up the assist on Hischier's eighth career overtime goal. Hischier leads the Devils with 18 goals and 23 assists in 54 games.

New Jersey's Jesper Bratt tied the game at 2 midway through the third. Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who snapped a two-game skid. Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

Hughes left the game after three shifts in the first period. The team did not announce any injury status for the 24-year-old center.

Hughes' latest absence comes two weeks before the U.S. is set to play its first game at the Milan Cortina Olympics. Hughes, along with brother Quinn, is a first-time Olympian. The U.S. has two sets of brothers, with Matthew and Brady Tkachuk also on the team.

Michael McCarron and Filip Forsberg scored for Nashville, which lost its third straight. Annunen made 32 saves.

McCarron staked Nashville to an early lead with a goal five minutes into the first period. Hamilton tied it at 1 midway through the second, extending his points streak to nine games.

Forsberg gave the Predators the lead 1:34 into the third period. With the goal, Forsberg moves into sixth place for career NHL goals by a Swedish player with 338 scores in 833 games. He trails Mats Sundin (564), Daniel Alfredsson (444), Markus Nasland (395), Tomas Sandstrom (394), Daniel Sedin (393).

Bratt's 13 goal of the season came on a Predators turnover, flipping a shot over Annunen to tie the game.

Predators: At the New York Islanders on Saturday.

Devils: At the Ottawa Senators on Saturday.