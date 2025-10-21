Jack Hughes' hat trick lifts Devils over Maple Leafs 5-2

Jack Hughes scored the third hat trick of his NHL career as the New Jersey Devils topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Tuesday night.

Cody Glass and Brenden Dillon also scored for New Jersey, and Jake Allen had 23 saves. Jesper Bratt added three assists.

John Tavares and Matias Maccelli scored for Toronto. Anthony Stolarz stopped 30 shots. William Nylander had two assists.

The Leafs led 1-0 after the first period before giving up three goals in the first five minutes of the second.

Maple Leafs defenseman Chris Tanev left with an upper-body injury during a second-period penalty kill after he collided with Devils center Dawson Mercer.

Toronto challenged New Jersey's first goal for goaltender interference only to see the call on the ice stand. The Devils went on the power play with the ensuing delay-of-game penalty, and Glass made it 2-1 moments after Tanev skated off to the locker room.

Up next

Devils kick off a three-game homestand against the Wild on Wednesday.

Maple Leafs visit the Buffalo Sabres on Friday.