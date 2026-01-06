Long Island travel agent accused of defrauding clients out of more than $50,000

A Long Island travel agent is accused of defrauding people out of tens of thousands of dollars.

Tavia Thomas, who police say operated as the sole travel agent of Destiny Travel, was recently charged with grand larceny and scheme to defraud.

Tavia Thomas pleads not guilty to charges

Investigators say in three different instances, Thomas is accused of collecting money but never booking trips and not giving refunds, allegedly defrauding multiple people of a total of $53,448.14.

In court Tuesday, she pleaded not guilty. Her defense attorney described the 47-year-old as a social worker who has two children, cares for her mother who is blind, and is in the process of adopting a baby.

Prosecutors, however, pointed out a criminal history.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday.

Victim says dream trip turned into a vacation nightmare

West Babylon resident Rosalind Gross-Hall said her family used Thomas as a travel agent for about three to four years and never had any issues, but when Gross-Hall tried to plan a cruise for her daughter's graduation in July 2024, what was supposed to be a dream trip turned into a vacation nightmare.

She said Thomas provided trip confirmation for their party of 34, along with an itinerary via email.

Upon arrival to the port in New Jersey, however, Gross-Hall said the cruise line couldn't find any of their information.

"The employees of Royal Caribbean was doing the best that they could to help us, to do anything to make this easier because they kind of knew after a while that this was a scam," Gross-Hall said. "[Thomas] blamed it on everybody else but her, saying that it was their fault."

The family immediately filed a police report.

"It was just unbelievable. My daughters were so heartbroken," Gross-Hall said.

Now, a year and a half later, Gross-Hall said Thomas' arrest is a relief.

"We just didn't want her to hurt anybody else," she said.

BBB offers tips to stay safe

Destiny Travel is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau, which stresses doing your research when booking trips.

"What you want to be cautious about is companies without a track record that just came to you through some website that you saw online, or some social media text or ad that you got," said Claire Rosenzweig, president and CEO of BBB Metropolitan New York.

Nassau County Police are asking anyone who believes they may be a victim to come forward.